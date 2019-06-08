Brown’s homer leads Chattanooga to 7-5 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Cassidy Brown hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-5 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Saturday.

The home run by Brown capped a four-run inning and gave the Lookouts a 7-5 lead after Mitch Nay hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning.

Cory Thompson (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jordan Minch (5-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Chattanooga improved to 8-4 against Tennessee this season.