Cumberland’s single leads Bowie to 6-5 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Brett Cumberland hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 6-5 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday.

The single by Cumberland started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Baysox a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Cumberland scored on a double and Ademar Rifaela scored on an error and Mason McCoy hit an RBI single.

Following the big inning, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Brett Netzer hit a two-run home run.

The Sea Dogs saw their comeback attempt come up short after Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to cut the Bowie lead to 6-5.

McCoy doubled and singled twice for Bowie.

Starter Zac Lowther (5-4) got the win while Konner Wade (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Luke Tendler doubled and singled for the Sea Dogs.