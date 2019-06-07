Duke routs Vanderbilt 18-5 to open Nashville Super Regional

Duke's Michael Rothenberg (38) congratulates Ethan Murray (1) after they both scored in the second inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game against Vanderbilt on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. RJ Schreck (40) follows. AP Photo

Kyle Gallagher hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs as the Duke Blue Devils routed Vanderbilt 18-5 in a game that ended early Saturday morning to take the opener of the Nashville Super Regional.

The Blue Devils (35-25) also snapped a 12-game winning streak by Vanderbilt, the nation's No. 2 overall seed to move a win from its first College World Series berth since 1961.

The Commodores (52-11) have lost five super regionals when dropping the opener. They had never allowed this many runs in this round.

Duke and Vanderbilt waited out a 3-hour, 10-minute weather delay before finally starting Friday night, and the Blue Devils handled the wait better as they handed Drake Fellows (12-1) his first loss.

Erikson Nicols also had four RBIs, including a two-run single in the second for Duke. Austin Martin tied it with a two-run single in the bottom of the second.

Gallagher's homer put Duke up 6-2. Duke turned the game into a rout adding 10 in the eighth highlighted by three batters hit by pitches and a pair of runs walked in with the bases loaded.

Ben Gross (8-4) struck out five in 5 1/3 for the win.