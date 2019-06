VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Connor Kopach hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 5-4 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Friday.

Kyle Wilcox (2-1) got the win in relief while Mack Lemieux (4-1) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Rawhide, Jancarlos Cintron doubled and singled twice.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 9-3 against Modesto this season.