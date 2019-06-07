Wing’s homer leads Aguascalientes to 6-2 win over Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Michael Wing hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 6-2 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Friday.

The home run by Wing capped a four-run inning and gave the Rieleros a 6-2 lead after Jose Vargas hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Aguascalientes right-hander Alex Sanabia (1-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Sergio Mitre (5-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Dariel Alvarez singled three times for the Saraperos.

Aguascalientes improved to 3-1 against Saltillo this season.