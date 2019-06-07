Conine leads Lansing to 6-4 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Griffin Conine doubled and singled as the Lansing Lugnuts beat the Lake County Captains 6-4 on Friday.

Lansing went up 3-0 in the fifth after Gabriel Moreno hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

Trailing 5-2, the Captains cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Hosea Nelson scored on a groundout.

The Lugnuts tacked on another run in the ninth when Moreno scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lake County saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jesse Berardi hit an RBI double, scoring Ruben Cardenas in the ninth inning to cut the Lansing lead to 6-4.

Lansing right-hander Sean Wymer (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Thomas Ponticelli (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings.