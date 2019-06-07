Morales, Stobbe fuel 2-1 Lakewood win over Greensboro

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Cole Stobbe hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, and Francisco Morales allowed just three hits over five innings as the Lakewood BlueClaws topped the Greensboro Grasshoppers 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Stobbe, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 1-1 before Jonathan Guzman hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Greensboro grabbed the lead on a single by Michael Gretler that scored Fabricio Macias.

Morales (1-3) allowed one run while striking out seven to pick up the win.

Conner Loeprich (1-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

The BlueClaws swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-1. Despite the loss, Greensboro is 10-3 against Lakewood this season.