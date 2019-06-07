Cresto’s single leads Asheville to 4-1 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- John Cresto hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 4-1 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday.

The single by Cresto scored Grant Lavigne and Daniel Montano to give the Tourists a 2-0 lead.

After Asheville added two runs in the sixth, the RiverDogs cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Max Burt hit an RBI single, scoring Eduardo Torrealba.

Jake Bird (4-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Charleston starter Luis Medina (0-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Asheville improved to 6-3 against Charleston this season.