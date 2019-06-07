Dorow hits walk-off single in 10th, Down East beats Frederick 3-2

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Dorow hit a walk-off two-run single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Frederick Keys 3-2 on Friday.

The Keys took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Willy Yahn hit an RBI single, bringing home Stuart Levy.

Down East starter Sal Mendez went seven innings, allowing one run and eight hits. He also struck out three and walked one. Cole Uvila (2-2) got the win in relief while Blaine Knight (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.