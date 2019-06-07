Hall, Medina lead Reading over Harrisburg

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Darick Hall hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Adonis Medina allowed just two hits over six innings as the Reading Fightin Phils topped the Harrisburg Senators 9-4 on Friday.

The grand slam by Hall scored Medina, Josh Stephen, and Mickey Moniak to give the Fightin Phils a 6-0 lead.

The Fightin Phils later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Arquimedes Gamboa hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Stephen, while Luke Williams hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Medina (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three while allowing one run.

Wil Crowe (5-5) went five innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked two.