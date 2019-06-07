Sports
Palacios’ homer leads Montgomery to 3-2 win over Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jermaine Palacios hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday.
Kevin Padlo hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. The Jumbo Shrimp came back to take the lead in the second inning when Stone Garrett hit a two-run home run.
Montgomery tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when Padlo hit a solo home run.
Ivan Pelaez (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dylan Lee (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Montgomery improved to 4-2 against Jacksonville this season.
