Lee, Heath lift NW Arkansas over Springfield in a 9-7 slugfest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Khalil Lee doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Springfield Cardinals 9-7 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Nick Heath tripled and singled with two runs for NW Arkansas.

Trailing 2-0, the Naturals took the lead for good with six runs in the first inning. The Naturals sent 10 men to the plate as Lee hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Emmanuel Rivera en route to the four-run lead.

The Naturals later added two runs in the second and one in the third. In the second, Meibrys Viloria hit a two-run single, while Anderson Miller hit an RBI single in the third.

Springfield saw its comeback attempt come up short after Johan Mieses hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning and Conner Capel hit an RBI single in the fifth to cut the NW Arkansas lead to 9-7.

Grant Gavin (4-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Springfield starter Williams Perez (6-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.