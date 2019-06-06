Davis’ triple leads Pensacola to 11-4 win over Jacksonville

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Davis hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to an 11-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The triple by Davis, part of a four-run inning, gave the Blue Wahoos a 4-2 lead before Joe Cronin hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Blue Wahoos later scored five runs in the fifth to punctuate the blowout.

Williams Ramirez (4-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Stevens (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Justin Twine doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Jumbo Shrimp. Bryson Brigman singled twice, also stealing a base.

The Blue Wahoos swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-0. Pensacola improved to 8-2 against Jacksonville this season.