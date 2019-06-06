Martin’s single leads Indianapolis to 3-2 win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Jason Martin hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Indianapolis Indians a 3-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday.

Jake Elmore scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Christian Kelley and then went to third on a single by Nick Franklin.

The single by Martin scored Elmore to give the Indians a 3-2 lead.

The Mud Hens tied the game 2-2 when Dustin Peterson hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brandon Waddell (1-2) got the win in relief while John Schreiber (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Peterson homered and singled for the Mud Hens.

Indianapolis remains undefeated against Toledo this season at 6-0.