Martin’s single leads Indianapolis to 3-2 win over Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Jason Martin hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Indianapolis Indians a 3-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday.
Jake Elmore scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Christian Kelley and then went to third on a single by Nick Franklin.
The single by Martin scored Elmore to give the Indians a 3-2 lead.
The Mud Hens tied the game 2-2 when Dustin Peterson hit a solo home run in the sixth.
Brandon Waddell (1-2) got the win in relief while John Schreiber (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.
Peterson homered and singled for the Mud Hens.
Indianapolis remains undefeated against Toledo this season at 6-0.
