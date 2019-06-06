Sanchez leads Harrisburg to 7-3 win over Binghamton

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Adrian Sanchez hit a pair of solo homers and three hits as the Harrisburg Senators topped the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-3 on Thursday.

With the game tied 2-2, the Senators took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Jose Marmolejos and Spencer Kieboom hit RBI singles en route to the three-run lead.

The Senators later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Sanchez hit a solo home run, while Chuck Taylor scored on a forceout in the fifth.

Bryan Bonnell (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Binghamton starter Tommy Wilson (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Despite the loss, Binghamton is 4-2 against Harrisburg this season.