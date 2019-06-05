Carrera leads South Bend to 2-1 win over Bowling Green

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Faustino Carrera tossed six scoreless innings, leading the South Bend Cubs over the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Carrera (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two hits.

South Bend started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Brennen Davis advanced to third on a double by Christopher Morel and then scored on a double by Morel.

After South Bend added a run in the third on a home run by Gustavo Polanco, the Hot Rods cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Wander Franco hit an RBI single, scoring Michael Smith.

Shane McClanahan (4-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

With the win, South Bend improved to 4-1 against Bowling Green this season.