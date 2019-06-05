Tiberi leads St. Lucie over Tampa 7-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Blake Tiberi homered and had two hits, driving in two as the St. Lucie Mets beat the Tampa Tarpons 7-3 on Wednesday.

Trailing 4-0 in the seventh, Tampa cut into the lead when Angel Aguilar hit a three-run home run.

St. Lucie answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Carlos Cortes hit a solo home run en route to the four-run lead.

St. Lucie starter Tony Dibrell (4-3) picked up the win after allowing five hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Janson Junk (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

With the win, St. Lucie improved to 6-1 against Tampa this season.