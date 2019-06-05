Oakland takes on Los Angeles in division matchup

Oakland Athletics (30-30, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-32, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daniel Mengden (1-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Angels: Felix Pena (3-1, 3.42 ERA, .98 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West opponents Los Angeles and Oakland will face off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are 12-18 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .332 is sixth in the league. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .449.

The Athletics are 13-15 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 94 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Matt Chapman leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 14 home runs and is batting .300. Albert Pujols is 6-for-25 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 35 RBIs and is batting .269. Laureano has 15 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (side), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).