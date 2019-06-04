Gallen, Guerrero carry New Orleans to 5-1 win over Fresno

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Gabriel Guerrero doubled and singled twice, and Zac Gallen struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 5-1 on Tuesday.

Gallen (8-1) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and four hits.

With the game tied 1-1, the Baby Cakes took the lead for good in the third inning when Isan Diaz hit a solo home run.

The Baby Cakes later tacked on three runs in the sixth, including an RBI double by Guerrero and an RBI single by Micah Brown.

Kevin McGowan (1-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and nine hits while striking out six in the Pacific Coast League game.