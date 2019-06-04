Stiever leads Kannapolis to 9-0 win over Delmarva

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Jonathan Stiever allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators over the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 9-0 win on Tuesday.

Stiever (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven.

In the bottom of the third, Kannapolis scored on a single by Alex Destino that brought home Luis Curbelo and Corey Zangari. In the following at-bat, Romy Gonzalez hit a two-run double to give the Intimidators a 4-0 lead. The Intimidators then added three runs in the fourth and two in the eighth. In the fourth, Lenyn Sosa hit an RBI single, while Bryce Bush hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Grayson Rodriguez (6-1) went five innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits while striking out five in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Shorebirds, Adam Hall doubled and singled twice. Delmarva was blanked for the third time this season, while the Kannapolis staff recorded its first shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 10-2 against Kannapolis this season.