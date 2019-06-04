Warmoth’s single leads Dunedin to 1-0 win over Charlotte

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Logan Warmoth hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 1-0 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Tuesday.

Kevin Vicuna scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Dany Jimenez (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Michael Plassmeyer (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Stone Crabs were blanked for the second time this season, while the Blue Jays' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.