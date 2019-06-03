Walker Buehler records 11 Ks, Dodgers beat Arizona 3-1

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Walker Buehler's second time on the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks this season went far better than the first.

Buehler held the Diamondbacks to a run on two hits in eight innings, matching the longest start of his career, and Corey Seager hit a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 3-1 Monday.

The NL West-leading Dodgers won their sixth straight, improving to 42-19. The Diamondbacks saw their two-game winning streak halted.

Buehler (6-1) lasted just three innings at Dodger Stadium on March 31 against Arizona, but carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth Monday and got the first two outs before Christian Walker homered. Buehler struck out a season-high 11 without a walk for his first career win over the Diamondbacks.

"The efficiency is the biggest thing for me," the 24-year-old right-hander said. "I think I'm going to strike guys out in this league and I've kind of shown that. To get deeper into games is obviously my goal."

Seager hit a full-count pitch from Arizona starter Robbie Ray (4-3) out to left-center field in the top of the fourth to break a scoreless tie. Justin Turner singled and David Freese walked with one out ahead of Seager's eighth homer of the season.

Going into Monday's game, Seager was 3 for 26 in his career against Ray.

"He's a tough matchup," Seager said. "Kind of tried a bunch of different things and didn't have success against it, and still trying to figure out how to grind out some at-bats against him. He's good."

Walker almost had his second hit with one out in the eighth, but Chris Taylor reached up and caught his line drive in deep center field. Buehler struck out Carson Kelly to end the eighth and walked to the visitors' dugout to a standing ovation from Dodgers fans seated along the first-base side.

"Wasn't stressed at all, because he was just so efficient in his delivery," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "But honestly it was the fastball on both sides of the plate that was just dominant and missing bats all night long."

Arizona failed to provide enough run support for Ray, who gave up three runs on six hits in seven innings and struck out nine.

"It felt like my command was as good as it has been all year," Ray said. "I was pounding the zone, keeping them off balance with my off-speed, honestly just one bad pitch."

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth inning for his 18th save in 20 chances. Arizona brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, but David Peralta popped out to end the game.

Peralta, the Diamondbacks' leading hitter this season, returned to the lineup for the first time since May 21. He missed 11 games with a sprained right shoulder.

Peralta made an early impact defensively. He fielded Alex Verdugo's two-out single to left field and one-hopped a throw home to get Freese trying to score from second base. Diamondbacks catcher Kelly applied the sweep tag on Freese's arm to end the top of the second.

Turner was in the starting lineup for the first time since May 29, and had two hits. He missed the next three games with hamstring tightness before drawing a walk on Sunday in his lone plate appearance.

"Buehler in L.A. was still coming back from a short spring training and wasn't at full strength, and you could see what he is capable of doing," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "It was pretty impressive."

DRAFT DAY

The Diamondbacks made left-handed hitting outfielder Corbin Carroll out of Seattle's Lakeside High School their first pick in Monday's draft. Carroll was the 16th overall selection.

The Diamondbacks and Dodgers each had two first-round picks. Los Angeles chose Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese with the 25th overall pick. Arizona took high school left-hander Blake Walstson at No. 26, and the Dodgers chose North Carolina second baseman Michael Busch at No. 31.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts held left-handed hitters Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy out of the lineup for a day of rest on Monday.

Diamondbacks: Peralta's return from injury meant the Diamondbacks had to clear room on the roster, so RHP Stefan Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, named the NL pitcher of the month for May, brings an 8-1 mark and a major-league best 1.48 ERA into his 12th start of the season Tuesday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke (1-1, 5.19 ERA) is set to make his first career start against the Dodgers on Tuesday.