Lopes, Cordero lead the way for Frisco
AMARILLO, (AP) -- Christian Lopes homered, doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-5 on Monday.
Andretty Cordero homered and singled twice with two RBIs for Frisco.
Trailing 5-4 in the third, Amarillo tied the game when Owen Miller hit a solo home run.
The RoughRiders took the lead in the fifth inning when Cordero hit a solo home run.
The RoughRiders later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Lopes and Eliezer Alvarez hit RBI singles to secure the victory.
Blake Bass (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Amarillo starter Kyle Lloyd (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Ivan Castillo doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Sod Poodles.
