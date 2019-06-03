Owen and Madris homer to lead Altoona to 9-8 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Hunter Owen and Bligh Madris connected on back-to-back homers in the ninth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 9-8 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Monday.

Owen hit a three-run shot before Madris hit a solo shot as part of a five-run inning that gave the Curve a 9-8 lead.

Vicente Campos (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Will Vest (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Isaac Paredes homered and singled for the SeaWolves.