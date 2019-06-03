Demeritte hits grand slam, leads Gwinnett over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Travis Demeritte and Adam Duvall connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 7-5 win over the Charlotte Knights on Monday.

Demeritte hit a grand slam before Duvall hit a solo shot that gave the Stripers a 5-1 lead.

Trailing 7-2, the Knights cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Daniel Palka hit a solo home run and Adam Engel hit a two-run triple.

Jason Creasy (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Charlotte starter Colton Turner (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Palka hit two solo homers for the Knights. Matt Skole homered and singled, scoring two runs.