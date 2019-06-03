Phillies take 4-game slide into matchup with Padres

Philadelphia Phillies (33-26, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (30-29, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-0, 4.18 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Padres: Eric Lauer (4-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Padres are 15-16 in home games. San Diego is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Eric Hosmer leads the team with 34 total runs batted in.

The Phillies are 13-15 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective .241 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .291. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 17 home runs and has 33 RBIs. Hosmer is 14-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 13 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Bryce Harper is 12-for-39 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Zach Eflin: 10-day IL (back), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).