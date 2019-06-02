Van Gansen’s homer leads El Paso to 5-3 win over Tacoma

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Peter Van Gansen hit a solo home run in the third inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 5-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.

The home run by Van Gansen gave the Chihuahuas a 1-0 lead.

After El Paso added a run in the fourth on a single by Esteban Quiroz, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Kristopher Negron hit a solo home run.

The Chihuahuas later tacked on three runs in the fifth, including a solo home run by A.J. Kennedy.

Tacoma saw its comeback attempt come up short after John Andreoli scored on a groundout in the sixth inning and Jaycob Brugman hit a solo home run in the ninth to cut the El Paso lead to 5-3.

El Paso left-hander Dietrich Enns (7-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Cloyd (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.

Negron homered and singled for the Rainiers. Brugman homered and singled.