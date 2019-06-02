Bell hits walk-off single in 10th, Chattanooga beats Mobile 7-6

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Brantley Bell hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Mobile BayBears 7-6 on Sunday.

Gavin LaValley scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Lookouts tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth when Mitch Nay hit a three-run home run.

Reliever Joel Kuhnel (2-2) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Adrian Almeida (1-1) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nay homered and singled, driving home three runs in the win.