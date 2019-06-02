Matz, Mets to take on Kelly, Diamondbacks on Sunday

New York Mets (28-30, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-30, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (4-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-6, 4.83 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both New York and Arizona are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Diamondbacks are 12-14 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .456, good for second in the National League. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .556 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Mets are 13-21 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .268. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-5. Yoshihisa Hirano recorded his second victory and Adam Jones went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Tyler Bashlor registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 31 extra base hits and is batting .284. Ketel Marte is 16-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Alonso leads the Mets with 19 home runs home runs and is slugging .617. Wilson Ramos is 11-for-30 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .300 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mets: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.15 ERA

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (hip), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (hamstring), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).