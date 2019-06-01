Vasquez’s homer leads Tijuana to 15-6 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Niko Vasquez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 15-6 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Saturday.

The home run by Vasquez scored Maxwell Leon to give the Toros a 5-4 lead.

Tijuana later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when Isaac Rodriguez Salazar hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Maikel Cleto (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Laguna starter Edgar Osuna (1-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Tijuana improved to 6-2 against Laguna this season.