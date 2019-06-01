Snyder’s double leads Cedar Rapids to 6-2 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Gabe Snyder hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 6-2 win over the Beloit Snappers on Saturday.

The double by Snyder scored Andrew Bechtold, Wander Javier, and Chris Williams to give the Kernels a 4-1 lead.

The Kernels later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Bechtold scored on an error, while Jacob Pearson hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Cedar Rapids right-hander Josh Winder (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Reid Birlingmair (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.

Anthony Churlin singled twice, also stealing a base for the Snappers.

Cedar Rapids improved to 4-1 against Beloit this season.