Devencenzi, Rivas and Eierman lead Stockton in win

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Jordan Devencenzi had four hits, while Alfonso Rivas and Jeremy Eierman recorded three apiece as the Stockton Ports defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 13-8 on Friday.

Devencenzi singled four times, driving home three runs. Rivas singled three times.

Stockton scored in six different innings in the victory, including the second, when it exploded for six runs, including a two-run single by Jonah Bride.

Peter Bayer (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lancaster starter Antonio Santos (1-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Todd Czinege homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the JetHawks.