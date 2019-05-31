Mesa scores winning run, Jupiter beats Daytona 2-1 in walk-off finish

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Victor Victor Mesa scored the winning run on a forceout in the ninth inning, as the Jupiter Hammerheads topped the Daytona Tortugas 2-1 on Friday.

Mesa scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Riley Mahan and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the bottom of the first, Jupiter took the lead on a forceout that scored Mesa. Daytona answered in the fourth inning when Alejo Lopez scored on a groundout.

Jupiter starter Will Stewart went six innings, allowing one run and four hits. He also struck out four and walked one. Joe Gunkel (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Nutof (3-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Lazaro Alonso doubled and singled in the win. Mesa singled twice, scoring two runs.

With the win, Jupiter improved to 3-1 against Daytona this season.