Neslony’s homer leads Mississippi to 6-4 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Tyler Neslony hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 6-4 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday.

The home run by Neslony scored Cristian Pache and Drew Waters to give the Braves a 5-1 lead.

The Braves tacked on another run in the eighth when Luis Valenzuela hit an RBI double, driving in Riley Unroe.

Pensacola saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jaylin Davis and Ben Rortvedt hit solo home runs in the eighth and ninth innings to cut the Mississippi lead to 6-4.

Mississippi right-hander Jasseel De La Cruz (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Williams Ramirez (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up two runs and three hits over one inning.