Lockridge hits grand slam, leads Charleston over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Brandon Lockridge hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-3 win over the Lexington Legends on Thursday.

The grand slam by Lockridge scored Kyle Gray, Max Burt, and Eduardo Torrealba to give the RiverDogs a 4-0 lead.

Following the big inning, the Legends cut into the deficit in the third inning when Nathan Eaton hit an RBI single and Eric Cole hit a sacrifice fly.

The RiverDogs later added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Burt hit a two-run home run, while Gray hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charleston right-hander Alexander Vizcaino (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Charlie Neuweiler (1-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.