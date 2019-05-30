Gore, Podorsky spur Lake Elsinore to 7-1 win over San Jose

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Robbie Podorsky had three hits and scored three runs, and MacKenzie Gore struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the San Jose Giants 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Gore (5-1) picked up the win after he allowed one run and two hits.

Lake Elsinore started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Podorsky advanced to second on a ground out by Jeisson Rosario and then scored on an error.

The Storm later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sean Hjelle (0-2) went five innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked one.