Chinea’s single leads Springfield to 5-1 win over Tulsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Chris Chinea hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 5-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The single by Chinea, part of a three-run inning, gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead before Dylan Carlson hit a two-run single later in the inning.

The Cardinals later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Kramer Robertson got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Alberto Triunfel scored on a forceout to secure the victory.

Kodi Whitley (1-2) got the win in relief while Tulsa starter Victor Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Chris Parmelee homered and doubled for the Drillers.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 8-3 against Springfield this season.