Giants snap 7-game losing streak with 3-1 win over Marlins

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford watches after hitting a ground rule double to score two runs during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants broke a seven-game losing streak by rallying past the Miami Marlins 3-1 Thursday.

San Francisco's Tyler Beede, recalled before the game from Triple-A Sacramento, allowed one run in six innings to lower his ERA in four appearances to 7.82. Three relievers completed a seven-hitter.

The Giants averted a series sweep against the team with the National League's worst record, and won with six hits. They trailed 1-0 in the seventh when Crawford doubled and scored on a single by Mike Yastrzemski, who earned his first career RBI.

With the score 1-all, Adam Conley (1-5) walked pinch hitter Buster Posey in the eighth. Brandon Belt followed with a broken-bat single, and Evan Longoria walked to load the bases. Crawford greeted Wei-Yin Chen with a ground-rule double for a 3-1 lead.

Reyes Moronta (2-4) worked a scoreless seventh. Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Sandy Alcantara pitched six innings, singled home the Marlins' lone run and worked around two hits, five walks and a hit batsman.

CARDINALS 5, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dakota Hudson tossed six effective innings, Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer and St. Louis beat Philadelphia.

Marcell Ozuna, Matt Wieters and Matt Carpenter also went deep for the Cardinals, who avoided their first sweep against Philadelphia since 2006.

Hudson (4-3) allowed four hits and one run in his fourth straight quality start. Jordan Hicks got the last three outs for his 11th save in 12 tries after three relievers worked two innings.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (2-3) gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins had RBI hits and Cesar Hernandez added an RBI fielder's choice grounder for Philadelphia.

ROCKIES 11, DIAMONDBACKS 10, 10 INNINGS

DENVER (AP) — Daniel Murphy hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to lead Colorado to a victory over Arizona.

The Rockies swept the four-game series and extended their winning streak to five games. Colorado's last four wins at home have come on walk-offs by different players.

Trevor Story reached on a one-out double off Yoshihisa Hirano (0-2) and moved to third on a groundout by David Dahl. Arizona intentionally walked Nolan Arenado, and Murphy lined a single to left that scored Story.

Murphy finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Story had a career-high four hits. Ian Desmond also homered. Seunghwan Oh (3-1) pitched the top of the 10th and got the win.

Eduardo Escobar, Christian Walker and pitcher Taylor Clarke hit home runs for Arizona, which failed to hold the late lead and dropped its fourth straight.

RAYS 14, TWINS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows drove in four runs to back the pitching of Charlie Morton, who remained unbeaten, as Tampa Bay beat major league-leading Minnesota.

Meadows delivered a three-run double in a six-run third inning against starter Martin Perez (7-2). He also singled home a run in the fourth, when the Rays scored five more times to make it 11-0.

Tampa Bay's winning streak is its longest since the team won eight straight in August last year.

Morton (6-0) limited the Twins to two hits before Luis Arraez doubled and scored on Ehire Adrianza's two-out single in the fifth.

Brandon Lowe had three RBIs, Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run homer and Christian Arroyo, Willy Adames, Travis d'Arnaud and Avisail Garcia also drove in runs for the Rays.

Perez allowed a season-high six runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings for the Twins.