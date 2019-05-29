The Latest: 20-year-old Moutet downs Pella at French Open

A host and hostess wait for spectators to arrive to watch second round matches of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Corentin Moutet produced the biggest win of his burgeoning career in front of his home crowd to reach the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Aged 20 and ranked 110th, the Frenchman defeated 19th-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina 6-3, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

Moutet will next play countryman Richard Gasquet or Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina.

Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also made it to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time, overcoming a slow start to beat Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.

Tsitsipas, who is 20 too, achieved his best performance at a major in January at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals. In the buildup to the French Open he reached the final in Rome and the semifinals in Madrid.

___

1:10 p.m.

French Open organizers say Kateryna Kozlova withdrew from the clay-court Grand Slam because of a viral infection.

Organizers initially said she hurt a rib but corrected their statement after further talks with the tournament doctor.

The 67th-ranked Ukrainian player was set play ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the second round.

___

12:15 p.m.

Former champion Garbine Muguruza advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-1.

The Spanish player, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 by defeating Serena Williams, did not face a break point.

Muguruza is expected to face tougher opposition in her next match against ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina.

___

9:20 a.m.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play German qualifiers in second-round matches at the French Open.

Federer faces 144th-ranked Oscar Otte in the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal meets 114th-ranked Yannick Maden on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Federer is playing at Roland Garros after a four-year absence, while Nadal is aiming for a record-extending 12th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Also, sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Hugo Dellien on Wednesday.

In the women's draw, last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens faces Sara Sorribes Tormo and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova is up against Kristina Kucova.