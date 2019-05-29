Sports
The Latest: 20-year-old Moutet downs Pella at French Open
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
2:15 p.m.
Corentin Moutet produced the biggest win of his burgeoning career in front of his home crowd to reach the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
Aged 20 and ranked 110th, the Frenchman defeated 19th-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina 6-3, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.
Moutet will next play countryman Richard Gasquet or Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina.
Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also made it to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time, overcoming a slow start to beat Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.
Tsitsipas, who is 20 too, achieved his best performance at a major in January at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals. In the buildup to the French Open he reached the final in Rome and the semifinals in Madrid.
___
1:10 p.m.
French Open organizers say Kateryna Kozlova withdrew from the clay-court Grand Slam because of a viral infection.
Organizers initially said she hurt a rib but corrected their statement after further talks with the tournament doctor.
The 67th-ranked Ukrainian player was set play ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the second round.
___
12:15 p.m.
Former champion Garbine Muguruza advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-1.
The Spanish player, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 by defeating Serena Williams, did not face a break point.
Muguruza is expected to face tougher opposition in her next match against ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina.
___
9:20 a.m.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play German qualifiers in second-round matches at the French Open.
Federer faces 144th-ranked Oscar Otte in the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier.
Nadal meets 114th-ranked Yannick Maden on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Federer is playing at Roland Garros after a four-year absence, while Nadal is aiming for a record-extending 12th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
Also, sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Hugo Dellien on Wednesday.
In the women's draw, last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens faces Sara Sorribes Tormo and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova is up against Kristina Kucova.
