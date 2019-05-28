Bradley leads Columbus to 9-2 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Bobby Bradley hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Norfolk Tides 9-2 on Tuesday.

Bradley hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Luis Ortiz and then hit a grand slam in the ninth off Luis Gonzalez. Tim Federowicz doubled and singled in the win.

Neil Ramirez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Norfolk starter Ortiz (1-5) took the loss in the International League game.

Columbus remains undefeated against Norfolk this season at 4-0.