Gimenez’s single leads Binghamton over Richmond in 10 innings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Andres Gimenez hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 2-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday.

Michael Paez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Sam Haggerty.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game 1-1 in the ninth when Jason Krizan hit an RBI single, driving in Will Toffey.

Binghamton starter Harol Gonzalez went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Adonis Uceta (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Melvin Adon (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.