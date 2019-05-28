Montas expected to start for the Athletics against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (24-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-25, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

The Athletics are 12-10 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 81 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Matt Chapman leads the team with 14, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Angels have gone 7-16 against division opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .427 this season. Tommy La Stella leads the team with a mark of .550. The Athletics won the last meeting 8-5. Chris Bassitt secured his third victory and Jurickson Profar went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Trevor Cahill registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .552. Mark Canha is 9-for-33 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with 23 extra base hits and has 27 RBIs. La Stella is 12-for-42 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 10-0, .286 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

Angels: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Khris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (left ankle sprain), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Lucroy: day-to-day (undisclosed).