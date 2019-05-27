Harris’ single leads Asheville to 5-2 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Cade Harris hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 5-2 win over the Rome Braves on Monday.

The single by Harris started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Tourists a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Terrin Vavra and Willie MacIver hit RBI singles.

Grant Lavigne hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Tourists a 1-0 lead. The Braves came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Ariel Montesino and Darling Florentino scored on an error.

Asheville tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Luke Morgan scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jacob Bosiokovic (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Montilla (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Rome is 4-2 against Asheville this season.