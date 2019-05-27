White Sox look to stop 3-game slide

Kansas City Royals (18-34, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-29, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Homer Bailey (4-5, 6.13 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) White Sox: Ivan Nova (3-4, 6.96 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The White Sox are 10-12 against AL Central teams. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.19. Reynaldo Lopez leads the team with a 6.03 ERA.

The Royals are 7-10 against AL The Kansas City pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.25. Brad Keller leads the team with a 4.43 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 59 hits and is batting .337. Charlie Tilson has 10 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .497. Hunter Dozier is 10-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .215 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Royals: 3-7, .252 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (right shoulder soreness), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (wrist), Welington Castillo: 7-day IL (head).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).