Austin hits walk-off single, Campeche beats Monclova 4-3

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Jay Austin hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Piratas de Campeche defeated the Acereros del Norte 4-3 on Sunday.

Jose Guadalupe Chavez scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Paul Leon and then went to third on a single by P. Leon.

The Acereros tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Chris Carter hit a two-run home run.

Reliever Arcenio Leon (1-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits to get the win. He also struck out two and walked one. Zach Phillips (1-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Acereros left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss.

Despite the loss, Monclova is 5-1 against Campeche this season.