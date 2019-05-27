Fresno State is red hot heading into the NCAA Tournament. Here’s who they play first

Bulldogs’ Ryan Jensen on throwing 100 mph Fresno State right-hander Ryan Jensen will start the first of a three-game series between Bulldogs and San Diego State, who are in first and second place in the Mountain West Conference. Jensen has a fastball that routinely hits the high 90s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno State right-hander Ryan Jensen will start the first of a three-game series between Bulldogs and San Diego State, who are in first and second place in the Mountain West Conference. Jensen has a fastball that routinely hits the high 90s.

Fresno State, the Mountain West Conference regular season and tournament champion, will match up against Big West champion UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA Tournament Regional Stanford regional.

The game is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

The Gauchos (45-9) are led by left-handed pitchers Ben Brecht and Jack Dashwood, a combined 19-3 this season.

Stanford, the No. 11 overall seed in the tournament, will play Sacramento State.

The Bulldogs last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2012 when Aaron Judge was a sophomore, Jordan Luplow a freshman, and they won the Western Athletic Conference Tournament after an 8-10 regular season to advance. They were a No. 4 seed at the Stanford Regional, going 1-2.





Fresno State goes into the tournament having won 23 of its last 27 games with one tie since April 6 when they dropped the last two games of a four-game series at Oregon.





During that run, they have scored six or more runs 22 times while allowing four runs or fewer 15 times, which only hints at a dynamic run.

Fresno State vs. opponents …

Batting average: .325 to .263

On-base percentage: .410 to .323

Slugging percentage: .516 to .351

Runs: 223 to 109

Home runs: 34 to 13

Total bases: 486 to 319

ERA: 3.61 to 7.87

The Bulldogs over the past seven weeks have five players with 80 or more at-bats hitting .346 or better – J.T. Arruda (40 for 94, .426), Zach Ashford (39 for 95, .411), Nolan Dempsey (41 of 108, .380), McCarthy Tatum (40 for 114, .351) and Emilio Nogales (28 for 81, .346).

Ryan Jensen, the No. 1 starter, is 7-0 with an ERA of 2.42 over 52.0 innings with 60 strikeouts to 13 walks and has allowed opponents to hit just .195. Davis Moore, the No. 2 starter, is 4-1 with an ERA of 4.07 over 42.0 innings with 44 strikeouts to 12 walks and has allowed a .258 batting average.

Fresno State as a staff has racked up 247 strikeouts to just 68 walks during the run.

Jensen was selected the most valuable player at the Mountain West Tournament after striking out 10 batters and allowing one run in eight innings of a 4-3 victory over Nevada in the Bulldogs’ opener. Ashford, Dempsey, Tatum and Nate Thimjon were on the all-tournament team.

The Mountain West has not had a team advance to a Super Regional since TCU in 2012. Last season, six of the 16 No. 2 seeds in the regionals advanced to the Super Regional round along with eight No. 1 seeds and two No. 3 seeds.