Calhoun rallies Angels past Rangers 3-2 to snap 5-game skid

Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh, center right, celebrates with Kole Calhoun, center left, after Walsh hit a walk-off single during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 3-2. AP Photo

Jared Walsh has seemingly done it all in his short major league career. The rookie has hit and pitched, and now added his first RBI and game-ending hit to his accomplishments.

Walsh's pinch-single to left field in the ninth inning landed between two Rangers to score Kole Calhoun as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Calhoun drove in the tying run earlier in the inning with an RBI double and then scored the winner on Walsh's hit.

"It's fun. I get to play baseball every day," said Walsh, who was engulfed by teammates in an emotional on-field celebration. "It's the stuff you dream about as a little kid and here we are with an awesome group of guys that have been grinding it out the last few days. I couldn't be more happy."

Walsh only has 10 at-bats, but the 25-year-old is making the most of them. The two-way player even pitched in a lopsided game earlier this week. Nothing could compare to this clutch hit and that ball, which was authenticated, will hold a special place in his collection, he said.

"That was awesome," Walsh said. "I hadn't gotten to play in a few days, so any way I can contribute, I'm really happy with. Luckily, I got the knock when my name was called."

Neither Rangers left fielder Hunter Pence nor shortstop Elvis Andrus were able to make the play on Walsh's hit off Shawn Kelley (3-1) and the ball dropped, allowing Calhoun to score and give the Angels a wild victory in which they led most of the way and snapped a five-game losing streak.

"That's a play (Andrus will) tell you he should make," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "He is one of the best in the league at going back on balls. It's obviously a tough play if he didn't make it."

Calhoun, who finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, also homered in the third inning to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead that they held until the ninth.

Ronald Guzman doubled to deep center field to score pinch-runner Danny Santana to tie it with one out in the ninth. Rougned Odor, given a rare start off, then had a pinch-single to right field off Hansel Robles (2-0) to drive in Guzman with the go-ahead run.

It was the first time Robles allowed a run at Angel Stadium this season.

Calhoun tied it back up in the bottom of the inning to drive in Luis Rengifo, who ran through a stop sign by Angels third base coach Mike Gallego and dove headfirst safely at home. Calhoun then scored the winner to end Texas' five-game win streak.

"I saw (the sign) but after I touched third base, I saw it after," Rengifo said with a smile. "I can't stop."

Mike Minor had another solid outing, allowing just one run and five hits in six innings but didn't figure into the decision. He struck out five and walked two. Calhoun's 10th homer of the season was the first hit Minor allowed after retiring the first six batters.

Tyler Skaggs pitched well and was in line to get the win until Robles blew the save opportunity. Skaggs allowed just three hits in 5 2/3 shutout innings and struck out seven using 93 pitches.

"That's all we've been working on, just being aggressive early in the count," Skaggs said. "Just continue to pound the strike zone. That's going to help me out a lot."

Andrus, just reinstated from the injured list Saturday, reached base four times, picking up where he left off. He was 2 for 3 with two singles, a walk and reached on an error.

SHO THEM

Shohei Ohtani reached base on an infield single in the fourth inning. He was called out on a close play at first base but the play was overturned upon review. He has reached base safely now in 13 of his last 15 games since coming off the injured list.

REMEMBERING FRALEY

The Angels had a moment of silence before Saturday's game for Gerry Fraley, a longtime baseball writer at The Dallas Morning News. Fraley, 64, died Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: OF Justin Upton (surgery turf toe) took batting practice for the first time since surgery. He's still probably a few weeks away from a return, according to manager Brad Ausmus. ... C Kevan Smith (7-day Injured List, concussion) has been cleared to do activity in the weight room and feels 100 percent, Ausmus said ... RHP Luis Garcia (back) was reinstated from the IL.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Ariel Jurado (1-2, 2.20 ERA) is starting on three days' rest after recording his first career hold in a relief appearance in Texas' 2-1 win over Seattle on Wednesday. This will be just his second start of the season but 11th appearance.

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his first start of the season. He has been on the injured list all season with elbow inflammation sustained in spring training. He made a career-high 30 starts last year and was 7-3 with a 3.22 ERA in 14 starts at Angel Stadium.