Heredia leads Rancho Cuca. over Lancaster 4-3

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Starling Heredia had three hits and two RBI as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beat the Lancaster JetHawks 4-3 on Saturday.

Down 2-1 in the sixth, Lancaster tied it up when Todd Czinege hit an RBI double, scoring Casey Golden.

Rancho Cuca. answered in the next half-inning when Devin Mann hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jeter Downs.

The Quakes tacked on another run in the eighth when Heredia hit an RBI double, bringing home Eric Peterson.

Lancaster saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ramon Marcelino got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Luis Castro in the eighth inning to cut the Rancho Cuca. lead to 4-3.

Starter Edwin Uceta (3-0) got the win while Nate Harris (2-3) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

For the JetHawks, Czinege was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs.