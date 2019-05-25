Carlson’s run leads Springfield to 1-0 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Dylan Carlson scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, as the Springfield Cardinals topped the Arkansas Travelers 1-0 on Saturday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Cardinals and an eight-game winning streak for the Travelers.

Carlson scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Evan Mendoza and then went to third on an out.

Carlson singled three times, also stealing two bases in the win.

Jacob Patterson (4-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Arkansas starter Nabil Crismatt (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Travelers were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Cardinals' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.