Ruiz’s single leads Tulsa to 7-2 win over NW Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 7-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday.

The single by Ruiz, part of a three-run inning, gave the Drillers a 4-2 lead before DJ Peters hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Ryan Moseley (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while NW Arkansas starter Jace Vines (2-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.